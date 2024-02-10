Central Valley Community Bancorp: Shareholders Approve Merger

Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) has released an update.

Shareholders of Central Valley and Community West have given the green light for a merger, consolidating Community West with Central Valley, and Community West Bank with Central Valley Community Bank. This significant move is set to reshape the landscape of community banking by April 1, 2024, pending the fulfillment of standard closing conditions.

