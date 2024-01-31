Central Valley Bancorp Discusses Future Risks and Merger Plans

Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) has released an update.

This press release includes forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, related to competitive pressures, interest rate changes, economic conditions in certain regions, the company’s growth and net interest margin, asset and credit quality, regulatory changes, real estate market fluctuations, general economic conditions, and risks from acquisitions, political events, natural disasters, and a proposed merger with Community West. The press release also contains information about the SEC registration statement for the merger, encourages shareholders to read relevant documents for important information, and notes that the communication is not a solicitation or offer to buy securities.

For further insights into CVCY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.