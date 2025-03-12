Central Petroleum to Present Half-Year Results and Updates

The latest update is out from Central Petroleum Limited ( (AU:CTP) ).

Central Petroleum Limited will host an online presentation on March 14, 2025, to discuss its half-year results and recent activities. The session, led by Managing Director Leon Devaney and CFO Damian Galvin, will include a Q&A segment, allowing attendees to engage directly with the company’s leadership.

Central Petroleum Limited is an ASX-listed Australian oil and gas producer with exploration and appraisal permits in the Northern Territory. It is the largest onshore gas operator in the NT, supplying both residential and industrial customers in the NT and the broader Australian east coast market. The company aims to become a major domestic energy supplier, focusing on helium and naturally occurring hydrogen, with extensive exploration and development plans across 169,112 km² of tenements, including significant gas prospects in the Amadeus Basin.

YTD Price Performance: 24.00%

Average Trading Volume: 570,823

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$46.21M

