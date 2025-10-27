Central Iron Ore Advances British King Gold Project with New Technical Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Gullewa Limited ( (AU:GUL) ).

Central Iron Ore Limited has filed a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the British King Gold Project, indicating increased geological and grade confidence. This development is expected to strengthen the project’s value and advance it towards a mining proposal submission, potentially impacting the company’s operations and stakeholder interests positively.

Gullewa Limited holds a significant stake in Central Iron Ore Limited, a company focused on mineral exploration and development, particularly in the gold sector. Their primary project is the British King Gold Project located in Western Australia, which aims to enhance resource estimates and mining potential.

Average Trading Volume: 66,030

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$17.88M

