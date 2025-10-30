Central China Securities Releases Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Central China Securities Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1375) ) has issued an announcement.

Central China Securities Co., Ltd. has released its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025, prepared in accordance with Chinese accounting standards. The announcement, made under the Hong Kong Listing Rules, provides insights into the company’s financial performance and is available in both Chinese and English versions. The report is crucial for stakeholders as it reflects the company’s operational status and market positioning during the reporting period.

Central China Securities Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in Henan Province, China, operating in the financial services industry. The company provides securities brokerage, investment banking, and asset management services, focusing on the Chinese market and conducting business in Hong Kong under the name ‘中州證券’.

