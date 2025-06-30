Central China Securities Announces Board Composition and Committee Roles

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Central China Securities Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1375) ) has issued an announcement.

Central China Securities Co., Ltd. announced the composition of its board of directors and their roles within the company. The board includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with Ms. Zhang Qiuyun serving as the Chairlady. The announcement also detailed the membership of four special committees, highlighting the company’s governance structure and strategic focus.

Central China Securities Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company established in 2002 in Henan Province, China, operating under the name 中原証券股份有限公司 and conducting business in Hong Kong as 中州証券. The company is involved in the securities industry.

Average Trading Volume: 21,570,432

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$18.18B

