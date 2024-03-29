CENTR Brands Announces New CEO and Board Member

Centr Brands Corp. (TSE:CNTR) has released an update.

CENTR Brands Corp., a leader in functional wellness beverages, announced the appointment of Jeffrey Holmgren to its Board of Directors and named Campbell Becher as the new Chief Executive Officer. The company is focused on continuing its growth strategies and delivering high-quality wellness beverages. CENTR has also streamlined its product lines, exiting the CBD category to concentrate on its ZERO calorie, non-CBD, nootropic, and adaptogen-infused sparkling waters.

