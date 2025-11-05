Centerspace Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Centerspace ( (CSR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Centerspace presented to its investors.

Centerspace is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates apartment communities across several states in the United States, focusing on providing quality living spaces. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Centerspace reported a significant turnaround in net income, achieving $3.19 per diluted share compared to a loss of $0.40 in the same period last year. The company also saw a 9.8% increase in revenue, reaching $71.4 million, driven by a 2.4% rise in same-store revenues. Key financial metrics showed improvement, with Funds from Operations (FFO) per diluted share increasing to $1.19. Centerspace’s strategic activities included acquiring a new property in Colorado and selling five communities in Minnesota, which contributed to its financial performance. Looking ahead, Centerspace has updated its financial outlook for 2025, with expectations of continued growth in same-store net operating income and a stable financial position supported by its liquidity and strategic asset management.

