Centerra Gold Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results and Leadership Transition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Centerra Gold ( (TSE:CG) ).

On October 28, 2025, Centerra Gold Inc. reported strong third-quarter results, highlighting robust production at the Öksüt Mine and favorable metal prices, which increased the company’s cash balance to $562 million. The company announced a strategic focus on self-funded growth, including the extension of the Mount Milligan mine life to 2045 and the development of the Goldfield project. Centerra also announced a leadership transition with Paul Wright succeeding Michael Parrett as Chair of the Board, effective January 1, 2026, reflecting continued leadership strength. The company returned $32 million to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends, while maintaining a strong financial position to support future growth initiatives.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:CG) stock is a Buy with a C$13.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Centerra Gold stock, see the TSE:CG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:CG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CG is a Neutral.

Centerra Gold’s overall stock score reflects strong revenue growth and a solid balance sheet, tempered by pressure on profitability margins and cash flow conversion. Technical indicators show positive momentum, while valuation metrics suggest the stock may be overvalued. The earnings call provided a balanced view of strong production and strategic initiatives against operational challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:CG stock, click here.

More about Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on gold and copper production. The company is known for its operations in various locations, including the Öksüt Mine and Mount Milligan Mine, and is committed to a self-funded growth strategy with a focus on long-life projects.

Average Trading Volume: 1,415,889

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$3.17B

Learn more about CG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue