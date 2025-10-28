Centerra Gold Declares C$0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Centerra Gold ( (TSE:CG) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 28, 2025, Centerra Gold Inc. announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of C$0.07 per common share, totaling approximately C$14.1 million or US$10.1 million. This dividend, payable on November 26, 2025, reflects the company’s financial health and commitment to returning value to shareholders, considering its operating results, cash flow, and capital requirements.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:CG) stock is a Buy with a C$13.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Centerra Gold stock, see the TSE:CG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:CG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CG is a Neutral.

Centerra Gold’s overall stock score reflects strong revenue growth and a solid balance sheet, tempered by pressure on profitability margins and cash flow conversion. Technical indicators show positive momentum, while valuation metrics suggest the stock may be overvalued. The earnings call provided a balanced view of strong production and strategic initiatives against operational challenges.

More about Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring, and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. The company operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye. Centerra also owns the Kemess Project in British Columbia, the Goldfield Project in Nevada, and operates the Molybdenum Business Unit in the United States and Canada. The company’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CG and on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CGAU.

Average Trading Volume: 1,415,889

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$3.17B

