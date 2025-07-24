CenterPoint Energy Reports Q2 2025 Earnings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Centerpoint Energy ( (CNP) ) is now available.

On July 24, 2025, CenterPoint Energy reported its second quarter 2025 earnings, highlighting a net income of $198 million, or $0.30 per diluted share on a GAAP basis, compared to $0.36 in the same period of 2024. The company increased its 10-year capital investment plan by $500 million, reaching a total of $53 billion through 2030, and reiterated its 2025 non-GAAP EPS guidance. CenterPoint also accomplished all commitments related to Phase II of the Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative ahead of schedule, resulting in a significant reduction in outage minutes for customers.

The most recent analyst rating on (CNP) stock is a Hold with a $28.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Centerpoint Energy stock, see the CNP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CNP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CNP is a Neutral.

Centerpoint Energy’s strengths lie in its strategic initiatives and positive earnings guidance, which are offset by revenue growth concerns and cash flow challenges. The company’s high P/E ratio further tempers its valuation appeal.

More about Centerpoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy operates in the energy sector, primarily focusing on electricity and natural gas services. The company is committed to enhancing grid resiliency and expanding its capital investment plan, with a significant presence in Texas.

Average Trading Volume: 5,275,759

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $24.23B

