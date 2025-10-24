Centerbridge Partners Acquires MeridianLink, Delisting from NYSE

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 24, 2025, Centerbridge Partners completed its acquisition of MeridianLink, which will now operate as a private company and delist from the NYSE. The merger, which included a minority investment from Silversmith Capital Partners, aims to accelerate MeridianLink’s growth and innovation in digital lending, enhancing its platform with AI and data capabilities to better serve financial institutions and consumers.

Spark’s Take on MLNK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MLNK is a Neutral.

MeridianLink’s overall stock score reflects strong technical indicators and stable financial management, offset by concerns about profitability and valuation. The company’s ability to address its negative net income will be crucial for future growth.

More about MeridianLink

MeridianLink is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, offering digital lending, account opening, background screening, and data verification services. Their platform, MeridianLink One, enables efficient growth and compliance for customers of all sizes.

Average Trading Volume: 980,764

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.48B

