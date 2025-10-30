Centene Corporation Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Centene ( (CNC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Centene presented to its investors.

Centene Corporation is a leading healthcare enterprise that provides integrated services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals across the United States. The company offers products to Medicaid and Medicare members, as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Centene Corporation reported a GAAP diluted loss per share of $(13.50) due to a significant non-cash goodwill impairment. However, the company achieved an adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.50, reflecting a $0.10 benefit from a lower effective tax rate. The company also increased its full-year adjusted EPS forecast by $0.25 to at least $2.00.

Key financial highlights include a 22% increase in premium and service revenues to $44.9 billion, driven by growth in the Medicare Prescription Drug Plan (PDP) business and the Marketplace segment. The health benefits ratio rose to 92.7%, influenced by increased medical costs in the Marketplace and Medicaid segments. The company also recorded a $6.7 billion goodwill impairment, impacting its GAAP results, and maintained a debt-to-capital ratio of 45.5%.

Despite the challenges, Centene’s strategic initiatives and market growth have positioned it for long-term success. The company continues to focus on margin improvement and delivering outcomes for its members. Centene’s community engagement efforts, including investments in mental health programs, further highlight its commitment to social responsibility.

Looking ahead, Centene’s management remains optimistic about the company’s trajectory, with a focus on driving operational efficiencies and enhancing member experiences. The updated full-year outlook reflects confidence in achieving the financial milestones set for 2025.

