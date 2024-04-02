Centamin Issues New Shares Under Incentive Plan

Centamin Plc (GB:CEY) has released an update.

Centamin Plc has announced the issuance of 2,650,000 new ordinary shares to fulfill obligations under its shareholder-approved incentive plans, with these shares expected to trade on the London Stock Exchange starting 4 April 2024. The new shares will be equivalent in rank to the existing ordinary shares, bringing the total issued share capital to 1,161,082,695. This move is part of the company’s regular business operations to allocate vested awards to participants.

For further insights into GB:CEY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.