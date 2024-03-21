Centamin Delivers Strong 2023 Financial Results

Centamin Plc (GB:CEY) has released an update.

Centamin Plc reported a triumphant financial year for 2023, with a 2% increase in gold production to 450,058 ounces, outperforming its all-in sustaining costs (AISC) guidance by reducing costs by $194/oz from the previous year. The company’s adjusted EBITDA surged by 25% to $398 million, supported by a robust balance sheet with cash and liquid assets of $153 million. Moreover, Centamin announced a final dividend of 2.0 US cents per share, contributing to a total annual dividend of 4.0 US cents per share.

For further insights into GB:CEY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.