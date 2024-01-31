Cenntro Electric Group Shareholders Approve Redomicile Plan

Cenntro Electric Group (CENN) has released an update to notify the public and investors about the submission of matters to a vote of security holders.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited held a shareholder meeting to vote on a scheme of arrangement for the company to redomicile from Australia to Nevada. The resolution required shareholders to agree to the transfer of all issued shares to a new corporation under Nevada laws. The preliminary vote results showed overwhelming support, with 98.42% voting in favor. The final certification of votes is pending, and while the precise date is unknown, the preliminary results suggest the resolution passed by the required majority.

