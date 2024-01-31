Cenntro Electric Awaits Court Approval for Scheme Implementation

Cenntro Electric Group (CENN) has released an update.

The Scheme’s implementation hinges on Court approval at a hearing scheduled for February 1, 2024, and satisfaction or waiver of other customary conditions. If approved, the Company will file with ASIC on February 2, 2024, making the Scheme effective. The final implementation is slated for February 12, 2024. All dates are subject to change, and any variations will be communicated by the Company through announcements and updates on its website.

