CEMIG Outlines Major Investments and Debentures Liquidation

Companhia Energética Minas Gerais has clarified that CEO Reynaldo Passanezi Filho has no plans to resign, countering media rumors, and is committed to the company’s sustainable management and shareholder value creation. The company also announced ambitious investment projections for 2024-2028, totaling R$35.6 billion, focusing on energy generation, transmission, and distribution in Minas Gerais, aimed at improving customer satisfaction and ensuring company sustainability. Additionally, the liquidation of the 10th issue debentures by its subsidiary, Cemig D, has been successfully completed, contributing to the company’s financial strategy.

