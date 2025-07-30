tiprankstipranks
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
CEMIG Faces Legal Challenges Over Power Plant Auction and Pension Plan

Story Highlights
CEMIG Faces Legal Challenges Over Power Plant Auction and Pension Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais ( (CIG) ).

In May 2025, CEMIG announced that an injunction was granted to suspend the auction of four small-scale power plants, which are not part of the company’s strategic plan. The decision affects the auction held in December 2024, and CEMIG plans to appeal the ruling. Additionally, an injunction was granted in a lawsuit filed by Forluz regarding a deficit in the Supplementary Pension Plan, requiring a judicial deposit of over R$912 million. CEMIG is committed to keeping stakeholders informed of any developments.

The most recent analyst rating on (CIG) stock is a Hold with a $2.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais stock, see the CIG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CIG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CIG is a Outperform.

The overall stock score for Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais reflects strong financial performance and a compelling valuation, offset by bearish technical indicators and mixed earnings call insights. Strong profitability and strategic investments underpin the score, while operational challenges and declining cash flow generation present risks.

To see Spark’s full report on CIG stock, click here.

More about Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (CEMIG) is a publicly-held energy company based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, with shares traded on the stock exchanges of São Paulo, New York, and Madrid. It operates in the energy sector, focusing on the generation and transmission of electricity, and is recognized as one of the ten most sustainable companies on B3, the Brazilian stock exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 2,982,114

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $6.09B

See more data about CIG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

