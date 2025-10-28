Cemex Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results with Double-Digit EBITDA Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cemex SAB ( (CX) ) has shared an announcement.

Cemex announced its third quarter 2025 results, showcasing significant growth in EBITDA and margin expansion across all regions. The company achieved a double-digit increase in consolidated EBITDA, with a 2.5 percentage point rise in EBITDA margin, marking the highest third-quarter level since 2020. Cemex’s Project Cutting Edge contributed approximately $90 million in EBITDA savings, and the company anticipates meeting its full-year savings goal of $200 million. Additionally, Cemex completed the divestment of its operations in Panama and acquired a majority stake in Couch Aggregates in the U.S., strengthening its position in a key growth market. The company’s efforts in decarbonization in Europe are ahead of the European Cement Association’s 2030 CO2 emissions target, highlighting its leadership in climate action.

The most recent analyst rating on (CX) stock is a Hold with a $11.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cemex SAB stock, see the CX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CX is a Outperform.

Cemex SAB’s stock score is driven by strong technical momentum and attractive valuation, supported by strategic initiatives and operational efficiencies. However, financial performance concerns and market challenges in key regions temper the outlook.

More about Cemex SAB

Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. is a leading global building materials company primarily involved in the production and distribution of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. The company is headquartered in Mexico and operates in various regions including the United States, Europe, and Latin America, focusing on infrastructure and construction markets.

Average Trading Volume: 10,834,668

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $14.16B

