Cemex Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results with Strategic Transformation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Cemex SAB ( (CX) ) has provided an announcement.

On July 24, 2025, Cemex reported its second-quarter results for 2025, showcasing a significant 38% increase in net income compared to the previous year. The company also announced an upward revision of its 2025 EBITDA savings target under Project Cutting Edge to $200 million, reflecting its rapid strategic transformation and cost reduction efforts. Despite challenges in Mexico due to prior-year comparisons, Cemex’s consolidated EBITDA margin remained resilient at 20%, with the EMEA region delivering its strongest first-half EBITDA in recent history. The company anticipates improved volumes in the second half of 2025 as the Mexican government accelerates infrastructure and social housing plans.

The most recent analyst rating on (CX) stock is a Hold with a $7.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cemex SAB stock, see the CX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CX is a Outperform.

Cemex SAB’s overall score reflects a mix of stable financial performance, strong technical momentum, and attractive valuation. Financial stability is hampered by revenue challenges, while technical analysis shows potential for short-term gains despite overbought signals. Valuation suggests the stock is undervalued, providing investment appeal. The earnings call highlights strategic initiatives that could offset current operational hurdles.

To see Spark’s full report on CX stock, click here.

More about Cemex SAB

Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. is a leading global building materials company that provides high-quality products and reliable services to customers and communities in more than 50 countries. The company is primarily involved in the production, distribution, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and other construction materials, with a strong market presence in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Average Trading Volume: 12,957,484

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $12.04B

For a thorough assessment of CX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue