Cementos Pacasmayo Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results Amid Infrastructure Demand

An update from Cementos Pacasmayo SAA ( (CPAC) ) is now available.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, with a 7.1% increase in sales volume of cement, concrete, and precast materials, driven by higher demand for bagged cement and infrastructure projects. The company’s revenues rose by 5.9%, and net income increased by 29.9%, attributed to improved operating income, favorable foreign exchange differences, and lower interest payments. The company continues to focus on sustainable development and infrastructure resilience, leveraging AI tools to enhance project pipelines and participating in the ‘Obras por Impuestos’ program to finance public infrastructure projects.

The most recent analyst rating on (CPAC) stock is a Sell with a $6.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on CPAC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CPAC is a Outperform.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA achieves a strong overall stock score, supported by robust financial performance, particularly in profitability and cash flow management. The stock’s attractive valuation provides additional appeal. While the earnings call indicates growth potential, challenges such as increased expenses and margin declines are noted. Technical indicators suggest stable market performance with slight upward momentum.

More about Cementos Pacasmayo SAA

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is a leading cement company in Peru, primarily serving the construction industry with products such as cement, concrete, and precast materials. The company focuses on infrastructure projects and addressing Peru’s significant infrastructure and housing gap.

Average Trading Volume: 6,816

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $562M

