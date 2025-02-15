Cementos Pacasmayo Reports Strong 2024 Earnings

Cementos Pacasmayo S.a.a. ( (CPAC) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Cementos Pacasmayo S.a.a. presented to its investors.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A., a leading cement company in Peru, specializes in the production, distribution, and sale of cement and related materials for the construction industry, which is a rapidly growing segment of the Peruvian economy.

Cementos Pacasmayo reported its consolidated results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, highlighting a 39.3% increase in net income for the quarter compared to the previous year, along with a 1.4% revenue increase for the full year. The company also achieved significant sustainability recognitions, including being included in the S&P Yearbook for the fifth consecutive year.

Key financial highlights for the fourth quarter included a 2.6% increase in sales volume and a 3.0% increase in revenues, though the EBITDA margin decreased to 27.1%. For the full year, revenues rose by 1.4% despite a 3.7% drop in sales volume, with consolidated EBITDA increasing by 6% due to operational efficiencies and favorable raw material costs. The company also made notable advancements in digital transformation and sustainability, earning ISO 27001 certification.

Looking ahead, Cementos Pacasmayo remains optimistic about its future prospects, with management expressing confidence in achieving better results in 2025 amid expectations of stronger demand. The company continues to focus on digital transformation, sustainability, and operational efficiencies as key strategic pillars to drive growth.