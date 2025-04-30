Cementos Pacasmayo Files 2024 Annual Report with SEC

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA ( (CPAC) ) just unveiled an update.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has filed its annual report for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The report, which includes audited financial statements, is available on both the SEC’s and the company’s websites, providing stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance and operations for the past year.

Spark’s Take on CPAC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CPAC is a Outperform.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA’s stock reflects a stable financial position with strong profitability and cash flow generation. Valuation metrics are favorable, highlighting the stock’s attractiveness, especially for dividend-seeking investors. Despite technical indicators showing neutral momentum, the company’s strategic initiatives and positive earnings call outlook contribute to its overall robust standing. However, rising debt levels and increased costs present risks that need monitoring.

More about Cementos Pacasmayo SAA

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is a leading cement company in Peru, primarily serving the construction industry. The company is known for its production and distribution of cement and related products, focusing on the Peruvian market.

YTD Price Performance: -0.72%

Average Trading Volume: 5,276

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $531.3M

