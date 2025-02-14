Cementos Pacasmayo Announces Upcoming Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

The latest update is out from Cementos Pacasmayo SAA ( (CPAC) ).

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has announced its upcoming mandatory Annual Shareholders’ Meeting scheduled for March 24, 2025, with a second call set for March 31, 2025. The agenda includes discussions on the company’s financial performance, the ratification of dividend distributions, profit appropriations, and key ESG initiatives. The meeting will also involve the reporting of social management and economic results for the fiscal year 2024, alongside the appointment of external auditors for 2023-2027. This meeting is a significant event for shareholders as it covers critical operational and strategic aspects that could impact the company’s future direction and stakeholder interests.

More about Cementos Pacasmayo SAA

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is a leading cement company in Peru, known for producing cement and related materials. The company operates primarily within the construction industry, catering to the infrastructure and housing sectors throughout the region.

YTD Price Performance: 3.40%

Average Trading Volume: 10,539

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $532.8M

