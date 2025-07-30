CEMATRIX to Announce Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Cematrix ( (TSE:CEMX) ).

CEMATRIX Corporation announced it will release its second quarter financial results for 2025 on August 6, followed by a webinar on August 7 to discuss the results and provide a corporate update. This announcement is significant as it provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial health and operational progress, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:CEMX) stock is a Buy with a C$0.35 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cematrix stock, see the TSE:CEMX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:CEMX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CEMX is a Neutral.

Cematrix’s overall stock score is primarily driven by its strong corporate events and positive technical indicators. While the balance sheet shows strength, challenges in profitability and valuation weigh down the score. The stock is buoyed by recent contract wins, suggesting potential for future growth despite current financial struggles.

More about Cematrix

CEMATRIX Corporation is a specialty construction contractor that produces cellular concrete solutions on site. The company is a leading manufacturer and supplier of cellular concrete in North America, offering innovative solutions for geotechnical construction challenges. Applications for their products include lightweight engineered fill, MSE & retaining wall fill, and underwater fills, among others. CEMATRIX operates through its subsidiaries, CEMATRIX (Canada) Inc., MixOnSite USA Inc., and Pacific International Grout Company.

Average Trading Volume: 149,863

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$47.31M

