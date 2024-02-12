Celularity Issues Business Update for Investor Awareness

Celularity (CELU) has released an update.

Celularity Inc. has released a new summary of their business operations, which is key for investors tracking company developments. While important, this information is not considered legally “filed” under securities regulations, meaning it’s not intended for liability purposes or for formal incorporation into company filings. This release is particularly relevant for those monitoring the dynamic landscape of financial markets and corporate updates.

