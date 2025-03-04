CELSYS, Inc. Completes Treasury Share Acquisition

CELSYS, Inc. ( (JP:3663) ) has issued an announcement.

CELSYS, Inc. has announced the acquisition of 183,200 treasury shares at a total cost of ¥229,658,798 during February 2025, as part of a broader plan approved by the Board of Directors in December 2024. This move is part of a strategic initiative to manage the company’s capital structure, potentially enhancing shareholder value and stabilizing stock prices.

More about CELSYS, Inc.

CELSYS, Inc. operates in the technology industry, focusing on the development and distribution of software solutions, particularly in the field of digital art and illustration. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its flagship product, Clip Studio Paint, which is widely used by artists and illustrators globally.

YTD Price Performance: -10.75%

Average Trading Volume: 193,812

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen44B

For detailed information about 3663 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.