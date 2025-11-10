CELSYS, Inc. Achieves Record ARR for Clip Studio Paint in October 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from CELSYS, Inc. ( (JP:3663) ).

CELSYS, Inc. reported that the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) for Clip Studio Paint subscriptions reached an all-time high in October 2025, indicating strong business performance. Despite previous fluctuations due to changes in the payment system, the churn rate has stabilized, suggesting a positive outlook for sustained growth and customer retention.

More about CELSYS, Inc.

CELSYS, Inc. operates in the digital art software industry, primarily offering Clip Studio Paint, a popular software for artists and creators. The company focuses on providing tools that support creative professionals and enthusiasts in producing digital artwork.

Average Trading Volume: 170,413

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen58.41B

