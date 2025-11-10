CELSYS, Inc. Achieves Record ARR for Clip Studio Paint in October 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
The latest announcement is out from CELSYS, Inc. ( (JP:3663) ).
CELSYS, Inc. reported that the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) for Clip Studio Paint subscriptions reached an all-time high in October 2025, indicating strong business performance. Despite previous fluctuations due to changes in the payment system, the churn rate has stabilized, suggesting a positive outlook for sustained growth and customer retention.
More about CELSYS, Inc.
CELSYS, Inc. operates in the digital art software industry, primarily offering Clip Studio Paint, a popular software for artists and creators. The company focuses on providing tools that support creative professionals and enthusiasts in producing digital artwork.
Average Trading Volume: 170,413
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen58.41B
For an in-depth examination of 3663 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.