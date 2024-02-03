Celsius Holdings Announces New CFO Employment Agreement

Celsius Holdings (CELH) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

On February 2, 2024, Celsius Holdings, Inc. replaced the existing employment agreement of their CFO, Mr. Jarrod Langhans, with a new one effective January 1, 2024, for an initial three-year term with potential annual extensions. Mr. Langhans will receive a $500,000 annual base salary, eligible for a 50% bonus based on performance, and annual equity awards. Termination conditions include severance payments and benefits, with enhanced terms if termination occurs around a change in control of the company. The agreement also covers business expense reimbursements, benefit plan participation, insurance costs, vacation policies, and contains non-compete and confidentiality clauses.

