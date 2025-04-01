Celsius Holdings Acquires Alani Nutrition for $1.8 Billion

Celsius Holdings ( (CELH) ) has provided an update.

On April 1, 2025, Celsius Holdings completed its acquisition of Alani Nutrition LLC for $1.8 billion. This acquisition strengthens Celsius’ position in the functional beverage market, allowing it to expand its portfolio and reach more consumers seeking healthier, zero-sugar alternatives. The acquisition includes a mix of cash and stock, with Alani Nu operating within Celsius and its key leadership continuing as advisors. This strategic move is expected to enhance Celsius’ growth in the energy drink category and broaden its consumer base.

More about Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings, Inc. is a functional beverage company known for its energy drink brand CELSIUS®, hydration brand CELSIUS HYDRATION™, and health and wellness brand Alani Nu®. The company focuses on creating and marketing better-for-you, functional beverage products.

YTD Price Performance: 30.96%

Average Trading Volume: 10,227,716

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $7.91B

