Cellectar Biosciences Announces Recent Share Issuance Update

As of January 31, 2024, Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. had issued and outstanding 30,452,042 shares of common stock, 319.76 shares of Series E-2 Preferred Stock, 918.00 shares of Series E-3 Preferred Stock, and 111 shares of Series D Preferred Stock, following the exercise of Tranche A warrants and other warrant exercises since November 2023.

