Cellebrite DI Warrant Exercise Deadline Approaches

Cellebrite DI Ltd. announces the upcoming deadline for warrant holders to exercise their warrants before they become void on September 16, 2024, at 5:00 pm New York City time. Warrants can be exercised either for cash or on a ‘cashless’ basis, with specific procedures and potential Israeli tax implications detailed for each method. The company has also provided information on the Redemption Fair Market Value for cashless exercises and the last trading day for warrants on Nasdaq, which is September 13, 2024.

