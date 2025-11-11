Celldex Therapeutics Reports Q3 2025 Results and Pipeline Progress

Celldex Therapeutics ( (CLDX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Celldex Therapeutics presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Celldex Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing antibody-based treatments for allergic, inflammatory, and autoimmune disorders. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Celldex highlighted significant progress in its clinical pipeline, including positive Phase 2 results for barzolvolimab in treating chronic spontaneous urticaria and cold urticaria, as well as promising data for CDX-622, a bispecific antibody. The company reported a net loss of $67 million for the quarter, primarily due to increased research and development expenses, which rose to $62.9 million. Despite a decrease in revenue compared to the previous year, Celldex maintains a strong cash position of $583.2 million, which is expected to support operations through 2027. Looking ahead, Celldex plans to continue advancing its pipeline with multiple data readouts expected in 2026, while preparing for the potential commercialization of barzolvolimab.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue