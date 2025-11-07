CellaVision AB Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Performance

CellaVision AB ( (CLVSF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information CellaVision AB presented to its investors.

CellaVision AB is a global medical technology company specializing in digital microscopy solutions for healthcare, focusing on automating cell classification to enhance laboratory workflows and diagnostic accuracy. The company operates primarily in the hematology sector, leveraging advanced technologies such as image analysis and artificial intelligence to improve patient care worldwide.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, CellaVision AB reported a mixed performance with net sales slightly decreasing by 1.7% to SEK 176 million. Despite this, the company achieved an organic sales growth of 2.6% and an improved EBITDA margin of 28%. The quarter was characterized by regional variations and currency effects, impacting overall results.

Key financial highlights include a stable profit before tax of SEK 39 million and earnings per share rising to SEK 1.31. The Americas and EMEA regions experienced modest sales declines, while APAC showed a 6% increase in sales. The company also noted strong growth in reagent sales, particularly in APAC, and continued demand for its digital morphology solutions.

Strategically, CellaVision is advancing its research and development efforts, with significant progress in clinical trials for a new bone marrow application and an upgraded software version for hematology analyzers. These initiatives are expected to enhance the company’s product offerings and market reach in the coming years.

Looking ahead, CellaVision remains optimistic about its growth prospects, driven by ongoing strategic partnerships and a commitment to innovation. The company aims to maintain its leadership in digital microscopy and expand its presence in the global healthcare market.

