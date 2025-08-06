Celebrus Technologies Buys Back Shares, Adjusts Voting Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Celebrus Technologies ( (GB:CLBS) ) is now available.

Celebrus Technologies plc announced the purchase of 10,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 170 pence each, which will be held in treasury. This transaction affects the company’s total voting rights, now standing at 39,576,303, which shareholders can use to determine their interest in the company under FCA guidelines. This move may impact the company’s market positioning by potentially increasing shareholder value and reflecting confidence in its financial health.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CLBS) stock is a Buy with a £290.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Celebrus Technologies stock, see the GB:CLBS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CLBS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CLBS is a Neutral.

D4t4 Solutions demonstrates strong financial health, particularly in cash flow, and maintains a stable balance sheet. However, technical analysis indicates bearish market sentiment and oversold conditions. Valuation is reasonable but not compelling enough to counteract the negative technical signals.

More about Celebrus Technologies

Celebrus Technologies plc is a company focused on enhancing brand-consumer relationships through improved data. It serves industries such as financial services, retail, travel, healthcare, and telecommunications in over 27 countries. The company offers the Celebrus product suite, which captures and activates user-based behavioral data in real-time, aiding in fraud prevention and data-driven decision-making. Celebrus operates globally with offices in the UK, USA, and India, and is compliant with major data privacy regulations.

Average Trading Volume: 94,251

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £66.7M

