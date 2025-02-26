Celadon Pharmaceuticals Secures £1.95 Million Credit Facility to Boost Growth

Celadon Pharmaceuticals PLC ( (GB:CEL) ) has shared an update.

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc has secured a £1.95 million three-year committed credit facility from a Swiss-based lender to support its growth and operations. The facility, secured by a floating charge over Celadon’s assets, will provide the company with additional financial flexibility to meet increasing demand for its products. This funding, alongside existing resources, ensures sufficient working capital through Q3 2025, enabling Celadon to continue its expansion and supply to existing customers.

More about Celadon Pharmaceuticals PLC

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc is a UK-based pharmaceutical company specializing in the development, production, and sale of innovative cannabis-based medicines. The company focuses on enhancing the quality of life for chronic pain sufferers and exploring cannabis-based treatments for conditions like autism. Celadon operates a 100,000 sq. ft EU-GMP approved facility in the UK, which includes indoor hydroponic cultivation, proprietary GMP extraction, and an R&D laboratory. They hold a Home Office license for commercial supply of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and have an approved clinical trial for treating chronic pain in the UK. Additionally, Celadon has a minority stake in Kingdom Therapeutics, which is developing a cannabinoid medicine for Autism Spectrum Disorder.

YTD Price Performance: 13.33%

Average Trading Volume: 162,519

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £11.7M

