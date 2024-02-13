Cel-Sci Corp. Secures Funding for Multikine Development

Cel-Sci Corp. (CVM) has released an update.

CEL-SCI Corporation has successfully completed an offering of 3,875,000 common stock shares at $2.00 each, raising $7.75 million before expenses. This capital will primarily fund the development of their Multikine product, as well as for general corporate purposes and working capital. The offering, which closed on February 13, 2024, was facilitated by ThinkEquity LLC, acting as the representative for the underwriters. The shares were sold under a previously effective registration statement and were subject to standard underwriting terms, including indemnification obligations and termination provisions.

