Ceigall India Secures Financial Closure for Southern Ludhiana Bypass Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Ceigall India Limited ( (IN:CEIGALL) ) is now available.

Ceigall India Limited announced the financial closure of its subsidiary’s project, the Southern Ludhiana Bypass, confirmed by the National Highways Authority of India. This project, part of the Ludhiana-Ajmer Economic Corridor, involves developing a 6-lane greenfield bypass in Punjab on a Hybrid Annuity Mode, expected to enhance regional connectivity and economic growth.

More about Ceigall India Limited

Ceigall India Limited operates in the infrastructure industry, focusing on the development of highways and roads. The company primarily engages in projects that enhance transportation networks, contributing to economic corridors and connectivity improvements.

Average Trading Volume: 19,866

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: 45.84B INR

Learn more about CEIGALL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue