Cedar Woods Properties Reports Strong FY25 Financial Performance and Positive Outlook

Cedar Woods Properties Limited reported a successful financial year in FY25, with a net profit after tax of $48.1 million, a 19% growth in earnings, and revenue of $466 million from 1,125 property settlements. The company declared a final dividend of 19 cents, fully franked, reflecting a payout ratio of 50% of NPAT. The company’s strategy of diversifying its portfolio by geography, product type, and price point has proven effective, contributing to strong financial returns and positioning Cedar Woods for continued growth. The company anticipates further earnings growth in FY26, supported by favorable economic conditions and a strong balance sheet.

More about Cedar Woods Properties Limited

Cedar Woods Properties Limited operates in the real estate industry, focusing on the development and management of a diversified portfolio of residential and commercial properties across four states. The company offers a range of products at different price points, appealing to various buyer profiles, and aims to maintain broad customer appeal and strong financial performance in varying market conditions.

