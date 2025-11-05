Cedar Woods Properties Limited 2025 AGM Highlights Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cedar Woods Properties Limited ( (AU:CWP) ) has shared an update.

Cedar Woods Properties Limited held its Annual General Meeting for 2025 in Bushmead, WA, where key agenda items included the Chairman’s Address, Managing Director’s Review, and several formal business resolutions. The meeting focused on the re-election of a retiring director, adoption of a remuneration report, and the approval of zero-price options and performance rights, which are crucial for the company’s governance and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CWP) stock is a Buy with a A$9.52 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cedar Woods Properties Limited stock, see the AU:CWP Stock Forecast page.

Average Trading Volume: 272,334

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$746.1M

