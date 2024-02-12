Cedar Fair Grants Special Award to Executive Pre-Merger

Cedar Fair (FUN) has released an update.

Cedar Fair’s Board of Directors has approved a special transaction-based award for Mr. Zimmerman as a nod to his pivotal role in the merger with Six Flags. This incentive aligns with Cedar Fair’s strategic move to merge with Six Flags and ensures Zimmerman’s continued commitment to the successful completion of the deal. The award, representing over 23,000 units, will convert into shares of the new holding company post-merger and is contingent on the deal’s closure, with payout dates set for one and two years after the agreement.

