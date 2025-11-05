CDW Corporation Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Earnings

CDW Corporation ( (CDW) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information CDW Corporation presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

CDW Corporation is a prominent multi-brand provider of information technology solutions, catering to business, government, education, and healthcare sectors across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. As a Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW assists its customers in navigating the complex IT market to maximize their technology investments.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, CDW Corporation reported a 4% increase in net sales compared to the same period in 2024, reaching $5,737 million. The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.630 per common share, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Key financial highlights from the report include a gross profit increase of 4.6% to $1,256 million and a slight improvement in gross profit margin to 21.9%. However, operating income decreased by 8% to $443 million, and net income fell by 8% to $291 million. Despite these declines, non-GAAP net income saw a modest increase of 0.6%, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share rose by 3%.

CDW’s strategic focus on robust services and cloud offerings has been a significant driver of growth and margin performance. The company experienced notable sales growth in its Small Business segment, which increased by 14.2%, and its operations in the UK and Canada, which grew by 9.1%. However, the Public segment saw mixed results, with a decline in sales to Education customers.

Looking ahead, CDW remains focused on exceeding US IT market growth by 200 to 300 basis points on a constant currency basis. The company aims to continue meeting the evolving needs of its extensive customer base and maintaining its position as a trusted advisor in the technology sector.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue