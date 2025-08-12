CDL Investments Reports Increased Profit Despite Revenue Decline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

City Developments ( (SG:C09) ) just unveiled an update.

CDL Investments New Zealand Limited, along with its subsidiary, reported its financial performance for the half-year ending June 30, 2025. The company experienced a decline in property sales revenue from the previous year, resulting in a decrease in total revenue. Despite this, the company achieved a higher net profit due to a significant reduction in income tax expenses. This financial outcome indicates a positive shift in profitability, which may influence investor confidence and market positioning.

