C&D Newin Paper & Pulp Outlines Board Roles

C&D Newin Paper & Pulp Corporation Limited (HK:0731) has released an update.

C&D Newin Paper & Pulp Corporation Limited has announced the roles and functions of its board members, highlighting key executive, non-executive, and independent directors. The board, led by Chairman Zhang Xiaohui and CEO Huang Tiansheng, oversees committees focused on audit, remuneration, and nomination, providing a structured governance framework. This update reflects the company’s commitment to transparent corporate governance, which may interest investors monitoring its stock performance.

For further insights into HK:0731 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.