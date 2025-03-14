C&D Newin Paper & Pulp Corporation Schedules Board Meeting for Financial Review

C&D Newin Paper & Pulp Corporation Limited ( (HK:0731) ) has shared an announcement.

C&D Newin Paper & Pulp Corporation Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for March 26, 2025, to review and approve the company’s audited final results for the year ending December 31, 2024. The meeting will also consider the potential payment of a final dividend, which could impact shareholder returns and reflect the company’s financial health.

More about C&D Newin Paper & Pulp Corporation Limited

C&D Newin Paper & Pulp Corporation Limited operates in the paper and pulp industry, focusing on the production and distribution of paper products. The company is incorporated in Bermuda and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: -7.92%

Average Trading Volume: 375,694

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$323.9M

