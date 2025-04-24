C&D Newin Paper & Pulp Announces Upcoming AGM with Key Resolutions

C&D Newin Paper & Pulp Corporation Limited ( (HK:0731) ) has shared an announcement.

C&D Newin Paper & Pulp Corporation Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for May 20, 2025. The meeting will address several resolutions, including the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, and the authorization of the board to manage remuneration and share allotments. These resolutions aim to strengthen the company’s governance and operational framework, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

More about C&D Newin Paper & Pulp Corporation Limited

C&D Newin Paper & Pulp Corporation Limited operates in the paper and pulp industry, focusing on the production and distribution of paper products. The company is incorporated in Bermuda and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: -12.50%

Average Trading Volume: 372,842

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$311.2M

For a thorough assessment of 0731 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue