C&D Newin Announces Board and Committee Changes

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

C&D Newin Paper & Pulp Corporation Limited ( (HK:0731) ) has provided an update.

C&D Newin Paper & Pulp Corporation Limited announced a change in its board of directors and the composition of board committees, effective May 31, 2025. Mr. Zhao Lin has resigned from his roles to focus on other business engagements, and Mr. Chen Wenshui will take over as an independent non-executive director and chairman of the Remuneration and Nomination Committees. This transition is expected to bring new leadership dynamics to the company, potentially impacting its strategic direction and governance.

More about C&D Newin Paper & Pulp Corporation Limited

C&D Newin Paper & Pulp Corporation Limited operates in the paper and pulp industry, focusing on the production and distribution of paper products. The company is incorporated in Bermuda and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 356,158

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$261.7M

Find detailed analytics on 0731 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.