C&D Group Reports Strong Mid-Year Financial Growth

C&D Property Management Group Co., Ltd. has reported a robust financial performance for the first half of 2024, with a significant revenue increase of 16.7% and profit growth of 10.6% compared to the same period last year. Despite a slight decrease in gross profit margin and a net cash outflow hike from operating activities, the company has shown substantial gains in both profit and contracted property management service area. However, the Board has decided not to issue an interim dividend for this period.

