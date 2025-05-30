CCNG Expands into Saline-Alkali Land Utilization with Strategic Acquisition

Confident Investing Starts Here:

China Carbon Neutral Development Group Limited ( (HK:1372) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Carbon Neutral Development Group Limited has signed a letter of intent to acquire China Agricultural Sea Rice, marking a strategic expansion into saline-alkali land utilization. This acquisition is expected to enhance CCNG’s competitiveness in carbon neutrality, facilitate innovative saline-alkali land governance, and create new business growth opportunities.

China Carbon Neutral Development Group Limited operates in the green low-carbon transformation sector, focusing on carbon neutrality and sustainable development. The company is involved in carbon asset development, carbon trading, carbon planning, green finance, and ESG disclosure.

Average Trading Volume: 12,534,033

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$945.2M

